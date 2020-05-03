These Met Gala Beauty Looks Prove Fashion Isn't the Only Way to Stand Out

As Tiffany Pollard famously said: "gorgeous is gonna, you know, devour cute."

When it comes to the Met Gala, no one wants to be called cute because it's all about the more is more approach. It's the one event where larger-than-life ensembles, in-your-face accessories and exaggerated poses on the red carpet are encouraged.

And it's safe to say clothes aren't the only way to stand out at the annual fashion extravaganza—which historically takes place the first Monday in May. Yes, wearing a theatrical design will certainly turn heads, but that doesn't mean the lewk ends there.

Beauty plays a big role.

Take for example Rihanna's drool-worthy looks over the years. Look back at any outfit, and you'll notice her vision didn't stop at her garment. She pushed it further with her hair and makeup.

Case in point? The Fenty Beauty founder celebrated the 2017 theme (Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons) with a voluminous and architectural dress that could've easily swallowed her whole.

Instead, she owned the avant-garde design and commanded the room.