Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Daughter Luna Has The Cutest Response to Turning 4

Happy birthday, "beautiful" Luna!



Today marks John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's oldest child Luna Stephens' 4th birthday and the EGOT-winning musician paid tribute to his little girl on Instagram, posting a montage of adorable pictures over the last few years. "Happy 4th birthday to our beautiful Luna!" the proud dad wrote. "I'm so happy I get to be your father, teacher, friend."

Indeed, the famous duo's friends are also feeling lucky to know the adorable tot. "Happy Birthday Luna!!!! We love you!!!" Kris Jenner commented, while Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson wrote, "We miss you!!"

The celebrations didn't stop there. Chrissy gave her followers a look into Luna's special day on Instagram Story, which featured breakfast in bed complete with waffles, fruit and flowers. "Breakfast in bed for my little Toons," the model said. "Here's to many more!" And Luna is certainly grateful. At the end of the video, she is seen sweetly adding, "Thank you three. You've been good to me!"