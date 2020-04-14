God Friended Me Canceled After Two Seasons on CBS

CBS is pruning its friends list. The network has canceled God Friended Me after two seasons.

"We're extremely proud of the unique concept and uplifting stories God Friended Me has told over the past two seasons. We thank the brilliant cast, writers, production team and crew for a show that stirred thoughtful conversation about faith, life and happiness, and made viewers feel good at the end of each episode. The creative team behind the show has one last ‘friend suggestion' in mind, as well as an ending we hope brings a satisfying conclusion to Miles' journey in search of the God Account," CBS and Warner Bros. said in a joint statement to E! News.