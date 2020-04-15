Dr. Drew Pinsky Offers Tips on How to Manage and Reduce Your Stress

Hey, it's OK to feel stressed or anxious. Now repeat that to yourself.

As we all continue to practice social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a lot is uncertain right now and you may find yourself feeling way more stressed out or isolated lately, and Dr. Drew Pinsky is offering ways to manage and reduce that anxiety in healthy and "proactive" ways.

As part of E!'s new Wellness Wednesday, the celebrity doctor is offering tips on how to manage and reduce your stress and anxiety while social distancing.

"I think as we're moving our way through this people are becoming increasingly aware that mental health is one of the things we need to pay a lot of attention to," Dr. Drew explains in the video above, "that if we don't, the consequences will come to bear."

And one of the 61-year-old doctor's biggest tips is a simple one: don't ignore how you are feeling.