Kara Keough's Real Housewives Family Sends Love After Newborn Son's Death

In a time of great loss, Kara Keough is being showered with love from her TV family.

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Jeana Keough's daughter shared the heartbreaking news on Tuesday that her newborn son died following complications from childbirth. After giving birth to her second child on April 6, the baby boy, named McCoy Casey Bosworth, died six days later.

"On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am. Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection). During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord," Kara explained in an Instagram post.

"He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts. I wrote this for the organ/tissue procurement team to read out in his honor: 'Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior's gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing... and may he live again through them. May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty - lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place.... that he made an impact... that he was an answered prayer... that he was a hero. May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy.'"