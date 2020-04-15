How the Mrs. America Cast Compares to the Real-Life Players

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Wed., Apr. 15, 2020 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Sabrina Lantos/FX

The fight for equal rights is on.

With the debut of the FX on Hulu limited series Mrs. America, viewers are going back in time to the tumultuous 1970s when the feminist quest for equality took center stage and faced some major (and majorly surprising) opposition. The series, which premieres exclusively on the streaming service on Wednesday, April 15 with its first three episodes, brings to life iconic figures like Gloria Steinem, Shirley Chisholm and Bella Abzug as they band together and fight for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, which would give women the same constitutional rights as men, and introduces Phyllis Schalfly, the conservative firebrand who stood in their way, determined to stop their progress. (The ERA remains, to this day, thwarted in Congress.)

Starring executive-producer Cate Blanchett as the confounding Schlafly--a woman who argued that women deserved no power while continuing to amass power of her own--Mrs. America features an impressive roster of Hollywood talent. And while some, like Sarah Paulson, are playing fictional characters created for the series, most are playing people who've actually existed.

Photos

Perfect TV Shows to Catch Up on While Social Distancing

Before you sit down to watch how a major progressive moment gave birth to the powerful so-called Moral Majority, forever shifting the landscape of American politics, see just who's playing who and, most importantly, how they compare!

Cate Blanchett, Phyllis Schlafly, Mrs. America

Sabrina Lantos/FX; AP/Shutterstock

Cate Blanchett as Phyllis Schlafly

The two-time Oscar winner stars in Mrs. America as the conservative Illinois housewife hellbent on stopping the Equal Rights Amendment dead in its tracks. She also served as executive-producer on the limited series.

Rose Byrne, Gloria Steinem, Mrs. America

Sabrina Lantos/FX; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Rose Byrne as Gloria Steinem

The Bridesmaids and Spy star portrays the iconic feminist figure and co-founder of both Ms. Magazine and the National Woman's Political Caucus.

Tracey Ullman, Betty Friedan, Mrs. America

Sabrina Lantos/FX; AP/Shutterstock

Tracey Ullman as Betty Friedan

The iconic and chameleonic comedian stars as the fiery author of The Feminine Mystique commonly referred to as the mother of the women's movement.

Article continues below

Margo Martindale, Bella Abzug, Mrs. America

Sabrina Lantos/FX; Everett/Shutterstock

Margo Martindale as Bella Abzug

The three-time Emmy winner known for her work on Justified and The Americans stars as the three-term Congresswoman from New York who coined the iconic campaign slogan "This woman's place is in the house—the House of Representatives" and spearheaded the effort to ratify the ERA.

Elizabeth Banks, Jill Ruckelshaus, Mrs. America

Sabrina Lantos/FX; Bettmann/Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks as Jill Ruckelshaus

The Hunger Games star and Charlie's Angels director portrays the pro-choice and socially progressive Republican appointed by President Gerald Ford to run a presidential commission to advance women's rights who fought to keep her party from being overtaken by the Religious Right.

Uzo Aduba, Shirley Chisholm, Mrs. America

Pari Dukovic/FX; Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Image

Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm

The Orange Is the New Black actress stars as the first African American Congresswoman and first African American candidate to run for president from a national political party when she mounted an unprecedented campaign in 1972.

Article continues below

Ari Graynor, Brenda Feigen-Fasteau, Mrs. America

Sabrina Lantos/FX; Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock

Ari Graynor as Brenda Feigen-Fasteau

The I'm Dying Up Here star plays the young feminist and Harvard-educated lawyer who not only co-founded Ms. Magazine with Steinem, but also worked with future Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the ACLU.

Niecy Nash, Flo Kennedy, Mrs. America

FX; Brettman/Getty Images

Niecy Nash as Florynce "Flo" Kennedy

The Getting On and When They See Us star guests as the feminist activist and lawyer who served as friend and confidante to both Steinem and Chisholm and co-created the Black Feminist Organization from salon-style gatherings in her apartment.

James Marsden, Phil Crane, Mrs. America

Michael Gibson/FX; Rhs/AP/Shutterstock; Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

James Marsden as Phil Crane

The Westworld star guests as the conservative Congressman from Illinois with presidential aspirations who became one of Schlafly's most powerful allies.

Article continues below

John Slattery, Fred Schlafly, Mrs. America

Sabrina Lantos/FX; Rhs/AP/Shutterstock

John Slattery as Fred Schlafly

The Mad Men actor stars as Phyllis' husband, a prominent lawyer, GOP donor and anti-communist activist.

Mrs. America's first three episodes are available to stream now on Hulu. New episodes are available every Wednesday.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Cate Blanchett , Rose Byrne , Elizabeth Banks , Uzo Aduba , Niecy Nash , James Marsden , TV , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Features , Apple News , VG
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.