When Brad Pitt Came to HGTV: Tears, Butt Makeup and Surprises on Celebrity IOU

The last time viewers likely saw Brad Pitt on their televisions he was winning an Oscar for Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. Until now.

Pitt was the first celebrity on HGTV's Celebrity IOU, a new series with Property Brothers gurus Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott teaming up with stars to give back to loved ones in their lives. Pitt asked the Scott brothers to help him honor his friend Jean Black.

"Jean's a dear old friend. There's just people in your life that fate brings together and I'm forever grateful," Pitt said. They met in the early 1990s and have been friends for nearly 30 years.

The duo met on one of Pitt's first major jobs in Hollywood.