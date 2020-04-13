Why Hannah Brown Is Feeling "Triggered" By This Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart Contestant

The Bachelor's new show The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart premiered on Monday and fans already think they've met this season's villain.

Mere minutes into the series, people on social media began to suspect that Trevor Holmes is Jed Wyatt 2.0. For one, the 29-year-old is an aspiring country pop singer, as was Jed. Secondly, the star chose of his own volition to wear a jacket with a sherpa lining, similar to the one Jed wore when he tried to serenade Hannah Brown.

The former Bachelorette herself was watching the premiere and tweeted, "I'm triggered by this whole thing. @chrisbharrison #TheBachelorLTYH."

"We've seen how this whole look turns out already..." other contestant Tyler Cameron added, alongside a photo of Trevor in his sherpa-lined coat.

All in all, this doesn't bode well for Holmes, especially since Wyatt is now one of Bachelor Nation's most infamous contestants. He landed himself a spot in Bachelor history when he proposed to Hannah without disclosing the fact that he was in a relationship with another woman just days becoming joining her season.