Watch Gwen Stefani Give Blake Shelton a Tiger King-Inspired Mullet

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Apr. 13, 2020 6:02 PM
Cat's out of the bag: Blake Shelton has a new 'do!
The country singer is rocking a new haircut, which comes courtesy of his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani. If anything, Blake's latest hair transformation looks like it's inspired by Tiger King.
Luckily for fans, the couple recorded the glorious haircut during their virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
"I'm literally putting your initials in my head right now, Jimmy [Fallon]. I'm not kidding," the 43-year-old country star said, as Gwen could be seen trimming both sides of his hair with a shaver.
He added, "She just said they're not showing up very well because of the grey [hairs]."
"Oh, no... that looks terrible," the No Doubt frontwoman said with a laugh, after giving her man a mullet makeover.
For the late-night host, he explained these at-home interviews and appearances are a lot more interesting than they normally would be.
"You would never do this in real life," Fallon told the "Hell Right" singer. "Dude, you are so Tiger King right now. You have no idea."
In March, Blake revealed he was going to bring back his mullet. We just didn't know it would happen so soon.
"I have an announcement. With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeeable further [sic]," he shared at the time, after having to cancel his tour amid the Coronavirus pandemic. "@gwenstefani and I have made a decision together. I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some s--t like that..."
Adding, "Anyway it's coming back! For real. Stay tuned..."
It looks like Blake is enjoying his new 'do and so is his leading lady!
To see Gwen give her beau his major haircut, watch the YouTube clip above! Moreover, the songstress will perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30 p.m. EST.
