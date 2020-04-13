What the Stars of Bravo's NYC Prep Are Up to Now

Remember "the top half the one percent"?

At the height of Gossip Girl's popularity, Bravo decided to introduce viewers to the real teenagers of the Upper East Side prep schools, with NYC Prep debuting in June 2009. Think an east coast version of Laguna Beach, but with even more money and expensive sushi dinners and less bikinis and theme parties.

During the shortlived series' one season, the six young stars—Peter Cary "PC" Peterson, Jessie Leavitt, Kelli Tomashoff, Sebastian Oppenheim, Camille Hughes and Taylor DiGiovanni—dined and dated, spent massive amounts of money and sweated SAT scores, with the New York Post dubbing them "New York's rich and bratty" and "snotty hotties."

Over 10 years later, the forgotten relic of reality TV past is getting its chance to shine as viewers couldn't resist returning to NYC Prep when Bravo aired the entire first season recently.

And after binge-watching the exploits of the over-privileged and overdramatic high school students, we couldn't resist checking back in on PC, Jessie and the rest of the gang to see what they are up to now.