YouTube Star Jaclyn Hill Fires Back at Body-Shaming Trolls in Fiery Instagram Post

Jaclyn Hill isn't paying the haters any mind.

On Sunday, the famous YouTuber clapped back at trolls with an epic Instagram post after becoming subject to body shaming. Sitting on her bed while sporting a fiery red satin pajama set and enjoying a bite of a burger, the post's original caption read, "I miss the days when I chose to leave events early and isolate myself."

Later, she updated her caption to address the negative comments she had been receiving and added, "Also, for all the people making comments about my weight & me eating a burger... go find yourself a life."

Providing more context, Jaclyn responded to a fan in the comments section, saying, "When I posted this photo, the first 30 minutes were TONS of comments about my weight. That's why I edited by caption. Now the love is overflowing the negative. Plus, I blocked and deleted a lot of people because it's not needed."