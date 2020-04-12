Tiger King Aftershow Episode: 5 of the Biggest Bombshells

Hey all you cool cats and kittens...
Netflix is giving the fans what they want: another Tiger King episode. That's right, the streaming service knew people were craving more information about Joe Exotic, his zoo crew members and more, so they released a special.
Sadly, Carole Baskin was not part of the bonus episode, and has recently trashed Netflix over its portrayal of her in the docu-series.
However, that doesn't mean the tea wasn't hot.
Many of the Tiger King stars answered fans' burning questions, as they sat down and virtually chatted with host, Joel McHale.
"We learned a lot today, we discovered Joe Exotic doesn't have many allies left amongst in his old zoo crew," McHale said in the Netflix special. "We found out the hottest celebrity hangout is Wal-Mart, and most importantly, we learned that there is no job offer that I'll turn down."
To learn about the biggest bombshells to come out of the show, read our highlights below!
Like Carole Baskin, There Isn't Much Sympathy for Joe Exotic:
"It's a complete crock of s--t," Jeff Lowe said of people believing Joe was set-up. "Joe was his own worst enemy. He should've gotten up on the stand and testified against himself, because those videos where he's shooting Carole, hanging Carole, blowing Carole up... Joe didn't get set-up. Joe killed the tigers, he admitted to killing the tigers from jail... He's where he belongs."
"People in Oklahoma hate Joe Exotic," Joshua Dial shared. "He's gay, this is a very red state. We're almost an endangered species here. [And] other reasons: animal violations, stuff like that."
Saff's Tiger Attack Was Used as a Safety Video:
"There was a time in place where we had to use it as a safety video," Saff revealed. "We didn't have any further of a conversation than this should be the one thing people see before they decide if this is a career move they want to make."
After Travis Maldonado's Death, Joe Spoke to a Shaman:
"The thing is, I had to go in that office everyday and sit in that same chair and look at that bullet hole in the wall...," Joshua Dial began explaining how things were after Travis passed away. He said he wasn't able to get counseling after the fact but hopes to do that soon for his mental health. He explained that Travis' death had a deep effect on Joe as well.
"What Joe did is he spoke to a Shaman... I felt like it worsened his condition," he expressed. "I'm all for holistic approaches but sometimes you need real, legitimate counseling and medication, and he wasn't getting it."
It's Still a Mystery Why Allen Glover Was Filmed in a Bathtub:
Jeff's wife put it simply. "I don't have an answer for that. When we saw that, we were all like, 'What the hell is going on,'" Lauren Lowe said.
Why John Finlay Was Always Shirtless:
"I got tattoos. Why not show off," he shared. "I mean, it was a little cold, but it was fun." He did admit that he wasn't too happy with the way he came across in the series. "I was portrayed as a drugged out hillbilly, and that was not me then," he stated. "At that time, I was four to five years clean."
To watch the latest Tiger King episode, stream it on Netflix.