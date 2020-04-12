Hilary Duff Says Goodbye to Her Blonde Hair and Reveals an Epic New Look

Hilary Duff's blonde hair is "so yesterday."

The 32-year-old star is celebrating Easter 2020 with a new hairstyle and hair color.

On Sunday afternoon, the Lizzie McGuire alum said goodbye to her long blonde tresses and debuted a vibrant turquoise 'do. Yes, she's rocking a blue and green 'do!

The "Why Not" songstress' major hair change didn't stop at her bright and bold color either. Hilary also appeared to cut her hair into a lob.

"yea," she cheekily captioned her Instagram post, alongside a selfie of her new 'do.

In the photograph, the actress can be seen biting her lip as her short tresses graze her shoulders and collarbone. It's unclear if her long bob and electrifying hair color is simply a wig, but either way, her 14. 9 million Insta followers are loving it.

"This is what dreams are made off," one fan quipped. "YASHHH BISHHHHH," another fan wrote.