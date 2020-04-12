Miley Cyrus Gives Cody Simpson a Makeover After Hair Transformation

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 12, 2020 2:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Sure you can give your boyfriend a "quarantine haircut," but how about a makeover?

Miley Cyrus gave Cody Simpson one on Saturday night as the two practiced social distancing together at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 23-year-old Australian musician posted on his Instagram Story a photo of the 27-year-old pop star applying pink lipstick on his lips and a video of her applying mascara to his eyelashes as he also sports shimmering eyeshadow.

The makeover took place more than a week after Cyrus shaved Simpson's head. Many people are these days opting for low-maintenance haircuts as salons and other businesses deemed non-essential remain closed amid the pandemic.

Simpson posted on his regular Instagram feed on Sunday a video of him lounging on a shag armchair in his new makeup, as Jill Barber's 2003 cover of the classic French song "Sous le Ciel de Paris" played.

"Biggest my type ever," Cyrus commented.

She also shared on her Instagram Story a photo of Simpson sporting his new makeover, writing, "I. Beat. That. Face. @codysimpson"

Photos

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's Hottest Pics

The makeover appears to be for a photo art project; Fashion photographer Mert Alaş shared on his Instagram Story pics of a made-up Simpson posing with a lingerie-clad Cyrus. He captioned the slide show, "Quarantine days coming soon" and tagged the couple.

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson

Instagram

Hair Transformation

At the beginning of April, Miley shaves Cody's head as the two practice social distancing together amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has inspired many people to get similar, low-maintenance haircuts while salons are closed.

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson, Makeover, Makeup, Instagram

Instagram / Cody Simpson

We're Not Done

On April 11, the transformation continues.

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson, Makeover, Makeup, Instagram

Instagram / Cody Simpson

Makeover Time

Miley gives Cody a makeover.

Article continues below

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson, Makeover, Makeup, Instagram

Instagram / Cody Simpson

Stay Still

Miley applies mascara.

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson, Makeover, Makeup, Instagram

Instagram / Cody Simpson

The Finished Product

Cody showcases his new look.

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson, Makeover, Makeup, Instagram

Instagram / Cody Simpson

Cody Seems Pleased

Right?

Article continues below

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson, Makeover, Makeup, Instagram

Instagram / Miley Cyrus

And...

...so does Miley.

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson, Makeover, Makeup, Instagram

Instagram / Cody Simpson

Close-Up

Cody is ready for his close-up.

Simpson reposted the pics and also shared vintage photos of what appear to be inspirations behind the at-home fashion shoot; 1999 Rolling Stone photos of Brad Pitt posing in dresses and legendary rock stars in bright makeup in the '70s—Mick Jagger and the late Lou Reed and David Bowie.

Cyrus also shared a couple of pics of Pitt, writing, "Wash your hands & end toxic masculinity. Periodttttt."

She also posted two photos of Bowie with wife Iman, writing, "Us" and "You N Me."

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Cody Simpson , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News , Makeover , VG
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.