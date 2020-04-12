Michelle Money's Daughter Is ''Doing Well'' After Being Moved Out of the ICU

Ryan and Michelle Money's daughter "had a big win" with her health.

The former couple has been by Brielle's side following her "terrible skateboarding accident" in March, which was so bad that she was put on life support in the ICU. Slowly, the 15-year-old's health has been improving.

At the time, the reality TV personality explained that her baby girl was suffering from "serious brain trauma and a fractured skull." Because of this, Brielle underwent surgery to relieve pressure on her brain.

On Saturday evening, Ryan told his Instagram followers some good news: his daughter was moved out of the ICU.

"Brie had a big win today. She moved from the PICU (pediatric intensive care unit) to the NTU (Neuroscience Trauma Unit)," he shared in a detailed post. "She is doing so well!! Truly your prayers have been heard and are being answered. Your love, thoughts, spirit, positive energy are felt!"