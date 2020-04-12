Jessie Cast Shares Memories of Cameron Boyce During Zoom Reunion

Debby Ryan and other former stars of the Disney Channel series Jessie recently reunited on Zoom as they practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During the video chat, recorded for SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley's Stars in the House YouTube series, the cast shared their favorite memories of late co-star Cameron Boyce. The actor, who played Luke Ross, died at age 20 last July after suffering an epileptic seizure.

Ryan, who played main character Jessie Prescott, remembers being comforted by Boyce when she was dealing with her mother Sandy's battle with breast cancer, which she did eventually beat.

"My mom was battling cancer and we weren't really vocal about it, so I would like go to chemo with her after work and then I would come back...sometimes people would be like, 'Tired, late night?' like making jokes, whatever and I would just be like kind of fragile but never shared about it," said Ryan, 26. "[Boyce] had this sense, was aware, and I remember he would just pursue to come and give me hugs. I remember one time starting to cry and being like, 'You are like my younger brother.' He would have sort of like this maturity and this comforting- and it was like a two-way street for the first time in a really cool way. I just will never forget that."