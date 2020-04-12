This Couple's Instagram Live Wedding Proves Love Conquers All

Love always finds its way.

This weekend, Makenzie Johnsen and Ross Bassett celebrated their wedding in Huntsville, Utah with their full guest list, despite social distancing. While only a few of their immediate family members were able to physically attend, the couple's loved ones still watched on as they said "I do" thanks to an Instagram and Facebook live that captured the moment.

"This was 'Plan J,'" Johnsen exclusively told E! News. "No one dreams of a world pandemic when they imagine their wedding." Alas, they learned to get creative. After more than a month of planning and replanning, the duo decided to use the power of technology to stream the ceremony across the nation. As the bride explained, "I think that things are just supposed to happen for a reason and we can either cry about it or laugh with our situation."

Though their dream vows didn't include caterers canceling and venue changes, Johnsen and Bassett kept a positive outlook and focused on what truly mattered: their love story.