Why We're Still Crazy In Love With Beyoncé's Coachella Takeover

Making history is nothing new to Beyoncé.

While the list is endless, one of the Bey Hive's most recent memory of their queen reigning supreme is her 2018 Coachella performance. She said it best herself that night, "Thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline Coachella, ain't that bout a b-tch?"

Aside from becoming the first Black woman to headline the music festival in its 20-year history, she also became the third woman to headline the festival. Ariana Grande became the fourth in 2019 and before that, Lady Gaga and Björk (who headlined twice) made the list.

Her highly anticipated set drew thousands of eager attendees who were buzzing with excitement and witnessed history as the Lemonade singer gave fans a Destiny's Child reunion, a performance with husband Jay-Z and a badass reunion with her sister Solange.

And just like that, in a matter of two hours—and after a couple of iconic outfit changes—the 38-year-old singer would turn Coachella into #Beychella for years to come.

'Cause let's face it, no headliner can come close to the impeccable and unforgettable performance that Queen Bey put on that night.