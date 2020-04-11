Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun at Hugh Jackman Over His Wedding Anniversary Post

Ryan Reynolds is doing what he does best: trolling.

The Deadpool star took to Instagram to poke fun at his famous friend, Hugh Jackman.

Early on Saturday, the Australian actor shared a heartfelt message to his longtime love, Deborra-lee Furness.

"These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better," the 51-year-old star wrote, alongside a throwback photo of him and his wife. "I love you Debs with every fiber of my soul. Happy anniversary."

While many in the comment section cheered the happy pair on for celebrating more than two decades of love, Ryan responded with something more cheeky.

"Hang in there, Deb," The Proposal alum quipped.

As fans of the two hunky actors will know, they've had a fictional feud going on for quite some time.

Back in December, Ryan reignited his fake drama with Hugh during an interview for his Netflix movie 6 Underground.