Chrissy Teigen Corrects Fans After Taylor Swift Lyric Mix-Up

No, Chrissy Teigen wasn't tweeting about Taylor Swift.

The Chrissy's Court star is clarifying her comments on social media after fans thought she was referencing T.Swift's song, "The Archer." It all started on Thursday when Teigen tweeted, "is cutting your nose off to spite your face a sagittarius thing or just a dumb idiot thing I can't stop wanting to do."

As Swifties will know, the Grammy winner's song "The Archer" includes the lyrics, "I cut off my nose just to spite my face." The line is reference to overreacting, or having a self-destructive reaction to a situation.

When fans of T.Swift saw Teigen's tweet, they assumed she had been listening to her pal's music, considering Swift is a Sagittarius too. However, that wasn't exactly the case here, though Teigen does love Swift's music.

After seeing the number of Swift-related responses to her previous tweet, Teigen returned to social media late Thursday to clarify her comments.