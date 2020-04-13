Meal Makeover: Jessica Alba and Emmy Rossum's Nutritionist Reveals How to Get the Most From Your Kitchen

In the age of social distancing, cooking can feel a wee bit like an episode of Chopped: Amateur Hour. What exactly can I make with half a bag of pretzels, a questionable red pepper and the last carton of eggs I managed to snag off the shelf?

But nutritionist Kelly LeVeque—the woman Jessica Alba, Emmy Rossum and Jennifer Garner rely on to keep them eating healthy—swears there is no need for the kitchen scaries, nor do you have to resort to simply binge eating comfort carbs. (Though, trust us: no judgment here on that front.)