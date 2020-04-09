Real Housewives Alum Shereé Whitfield Says Her Mom Has Been Missing Since March

Shereé Whitfield is asking for prayers as the search for her mother wages on.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum took to social media on Wednesday to reveal that her mom, Thelma Ferguson, is missing.

"Please keep my mom and my family in your prayers! We all know that prayers can move mountains!!! I was hesitant to post my concerns for my mother's safe return because, although I have been in close contact with the police for the past two weeks, I'm also pretty private when it comes to my family," she wrote in a statement on Instagram. "Also, in the past, my mom has taken personal vacations without letting the family know and we respect that side of her. However, this is the longest she have gone without reaching out to anyone from the family or her friends. Right now we are leaning on God and staying positive and prayerful for her safe return home. HOME is where the HEART is and prayer in numbers work.