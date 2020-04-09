Here's Why Selena Gomez's New Music Might Be About The Weeknd

Is Selena Gomez's new music inspired by her same old love?

On Thursday, the "Lose You To Love Me" singer released the deluxe version of her album Rare, which features three new songs: "Boyfriend," "She," and "Souvenir." After debuting the tracks, fans were quick to point out that "Souvenir" contained several references to her relationship with The Weeknd, whom she dated for 10 months back in 2017.

At the time of their split, a source close to the former couple shared with E! News that it was "more of a mutual break up" and that "they were distant because of work." And, if the "Starboy" singer was the inspiration behind the new song, then it appears that the musicians did end things on good terms. In "Souvenir," the "Look At Her Now" singer looks back at a past relationship with a sense of longing and nostalgia.

Here are the clues that point towards it being about The Weeknd: