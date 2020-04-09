Modern Family Cast Reveals First Impressions, Secrets and Life Lessons to Jimmy Kimmel

The cast of Modern Family assembled, virtually, to reminisce about the end of their long-running comedy with Jimmy Kimmel.

While Ed O'Neill, Julie Bowen, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet and Ty Burrell were together from their own homes on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the talk show host posed the hot question to the cast: "Ed, will you ever speak to any of these people again?" Kimmel asked.

"Probably not," O'Neill deadpanned. "But we have a group text that we use. I struggle through it."

According O'Neill, he doesn't have some of the numbers on the chain saved as names, so he has to guess who is speaking in each message. "I try desperately to get a personality cue," he said.