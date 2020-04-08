The Masked Singer Unmasks the Kangaroo

Well the internet sure was right about this one.

Jordyn Woods was just revealed as the Kangaroo on The Masked Singer, proving to us that we have never ever heard the former Kardashian friend and current Youtuber, model, and influencer sing before and definitely could not have picked that voice out of a lineup.

Jordyn took off her mask after losing in a face off with the Night Angel (still not a clue what that's supposed to be), and then with the Astronaut, who lost his face off against the Turtle. While the guesses were fairly all over the place all season and seemed to be heading towards Blac Chyna or Lala Anthony, in the very end, Jenny McCarthy got it right.

So why did Jordyn, who has never sung in front of anyone before, decide to do this show?

"Well, I love this show, number one," she said. "I watch it every week with my family. But I just love a challenge. I felt like this was an opportunity for people to see a different side of me that not even I knew existed, so it's been so much fun."