Tyler Perry Buys Groceries for Seniors at Dozens of Supermarkets

Tyler Perry is showing up for his community when they need it most.

The comedian and director picked up the tab at 29 grocery stores in the Louisiana and Atlanta area on Wednesday, April 8 during the hour reserved for elderly and high-risk customers.

According to a news release, the 50-year-old TV mogul teamed up with Winn-Dixie to provide food and essential items to elderly and high-risk shoppers throughout Louisiana that have been drastically impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The supermarket company, which serves the Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi communities also took to Twitter to thank the New Orleans native, "Thank you to our friend @tylerperry for paying it forward... Winn-Dixie applauds your love for community and sincere generosity. #StrongerTogether #WinningTogether."

The Madea's Family Reunion actor also paid the grocery bill for shoppers at 44 Atlanta-area Krogers stores during the hour designated for older and high-risk shoppers.