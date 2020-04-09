All Your Quarantine Beauty Needs Answered—Without Leaving the House

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Though these may be desperate times, you don't need to take desperate measures in the name of beauty.



As we all approach yet another week at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, hair salons remain shuttered, your facial appointment has been canceled, manicurists are left solely to look at their own nails and we're all dreaming about the days our beauty routines are no longer a distant memory.



Until that magical, hope-inducing moment, there is a slight silver lining in our socially distant days: Beauty maintenance does not have to come to a total screeching halt.



Whether it's grown-out roots, out-of-control eyebrows or decaying remnants of your 3-week-old manicure, there's a laundry list of beauty upkeep many of us our itching to address from the confines of our homes. Well, we're happy to report you can—and here's how.