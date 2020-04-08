Prepare For Big Surprises in Modern Family's Series Finale

Modern Family's got some surprises up its sleeve for its series finale tonight.

Last week's penultimate episode ended with Mitch and Cam's new adopted baby arriving sooner than expected, just as they were about to move into their new house, while everyone else was bonding and adjusting to their new normals. It may seem like Mitch and Cam were the only ones with a big change on the horizon, but don't be too sure about that.

We hopped on the phone with executive producer and co-creator Chris Lloyd ahead of the finale, and after he laughed at our assumption, he promised that there will be some unexpected elements to tonight's big farewell.

"Of course you want the finale to deliver on people's expectations but you also want there to be a bit of, oh, I didn't see that coming kind of experience, and there's a there's a mix of those things," Lloyd said. "I think that there are certain things that you perhaps know will occur in a finale, and those are there, but there are also things that I think the fans will be surprised by and hopefully intrigued by."