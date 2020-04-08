See the Full House Cast Reunite in Must-See Social Distancing Parody Video

Everywhere you look…the stars of Full House are winning the Internet.

On Wednesday, John Stamos, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber reunited for a parody of the hit ‘80s sitcom's opening in honor of the viral "Full House Challenge." Renaming the show "Full Quarantine," the stars gave fans a taste of how the Tanners would be faring while social distancing.

Kicking things off with the shot of the TV family's red convertible on the Golden Gate Bridge while Jesse Frederick's "Everywhere You Look" plays, John's title sequence featured him standing in his bathroom and realizing that he had come to the end of his self-care products. Next up was Bob, who channeled his alter-ego Danny Tanner while vigorously applying sanitizer to his hands—and his trusty mop.

For Dave, the funnyman gave fans a laugh while passing the time fishing. As he reeled in his catch, it became clear that he caught a piece of pizza instead of a fish and he enjoyed a big bite before tossing it over to his T.V. niece.