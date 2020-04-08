Tom Brady Reveals Why Gisele Bündchen Wasn't "Satisfied" With Their Marriage

Tom Brady got super candid about his relationship to Gisele Bundchen and their past problems in a new interview with Howard Stern.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM on Wednesday, the six-time Super Bowl champion and former New England Patriots quarterback recalled a time his marriage to the Brazilian supermodel was in jeopardy.

"A couple of years ago...she didn't feel like I was doing my part for the family and she felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house. And all of a sudden, when that season ended, I'd be like, 'Great, let me get into all my other business activities, let me get in to my football training,' and she's sitting there going, 'Well, when are you gonna do things for the house? When are you gonna take the kids to school and do that?' And that was a big part of our marriage, that I had to like, check myself because she's like, 'I have goals and dreams too...so you'd better start taking care of things at the house."