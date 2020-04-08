Meet the Cast of Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam Spinoff

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Apr. 8, 2020 11:25 AM
Married at First Sight is getting a social distancing spinoff.
Lifetime announced Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam, a new self-shot series following the highs and lows of Married at First Sight couples from across the show's 10 seasons. The show will follow the couples in real time and utilize mounted cameras, diary cams and group chats, as well as additional footage captured by the couples.
According to Lifetime, the new series will feature intimate moments in the couples' lives, including the births of babies and other highlights. Look for the show to bring the couples together virtually to discuss hopes, dreams and futures.
"Lifetime viewers fell in love with these couples when they were on MAFS and in the unprecedented time facing the world, Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam now allows us to continue to provide intimate access to these couples as their relationships have continued to grow, even after their seasons ended," Gena McCarthy, executive vice president of unscripted development and programming at Lifetime and head of programming at FYI, said in a statement. "With the uncertain times we are all facing and having to pivot our production practices, we are thrilled to be able to deliver this special and exciting new series to give our fans even more of what they love."
Meet the returning couples below.
This season nine couple relocated to the Bay Area in California. Jamie is a consultant for a tech company and Beth is a full-time health and beauty influencer.
Keith and Kristine were also wed in the Philadelphia-set season eight. Right now, Kristine is very career-focused and works full time in real estate. Keith works as a biomedical technician. They bought a house last year and are currently in the middle of renovations.
Greg and Deonna got married on season nine in Charlotte. Greg is the owner of a math learning center and Deonna works as an operations manager. At home, they've been working on a side business of designing and screen-printing clothing and Deonna is said to have "baby fever."
Stephanie and AJ were married on season 8 in Philadelphia. AJ is the owner of a staffing agency and Stephanie works as a finance manager. The two recently started marriage counseling in an effort to be better spouses.
Part of season five in Chicago, Ashley and Anthony are living in suburbs. Ashley works as the manager of her family's bar and restaurant and Anthony is the sales director of a media company. Their daughter, Mila, recently celebrated her first birthday.
Danielle and Bobby were part of season seven in Dallas. With a 1-year-old daughter, Danielle is a stay-at-home mom and Bobby is a regional sales manager for a utility support structures company.
Shawniece and Jephte got married in Boston on season six. They have a daughter, Laura, who turns 2 in August. Currently, Shawniece works at a hospital, but is also focused on starting two of her own businesses: a wig line and a hair salon. Jephte is an elementary school teacher, but has been considering a career change.
This season one couple were married in New York. Doug currently works in software sales and Jamie left her career as a labor and delivery nurse to focus on growing their family. The two have a 2-year-old daughter and are expecting a son in early May 2020.
The six-episode series premieres May 20 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. New episodes of Married at First Sight season 10 are airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.
