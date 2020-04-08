Andy Grammer and Wife Aijia Welcome Baby No. 2

As Andy Grammer likes to sing: It's good to be alive right about now!

Congratulations are in order for the singer and his wife Aijia Grammer who welcomed their second child together on April 3.

E! News can confirm the couple's daughter is named Israel "Izzy" Blue. And yes, the entire family is doing great.

"In the midst of a lot of bad news, Israel has lit up our house with immense joy," the couple shared with Us Weekly, who first reported the news. "We are so fortunate to have had a safe and sacred midwife home birth."

Back in October 2019, Andy and Aijia announced daughter Louisiana K. Grammer was going to be a big sister when confirming their pregnancy.

Since then, both parties have shared part of their journey on social media with their loyal fans and followers. As it turns out, Aijia's pregnancies weren't exactly the easiest.