The Schitt's Creek Series Finale Gave Everyone a "Happy Ending"

The Rose family left Schitt's Creek, but not without leaving their mark on the tiny hamlet. Warning, spoilers follow for the series finale of Schitt's Creek titled "Happy Ending."

"Happy Ending" began with David (Dan Levy) receiving some not so happy news: It's pouring on his wedding day to Patrick (Noah Reid) Their outdoor venue? Just a big puddle. Their officiant? Canceled. So, the entire town came together under the guidance of Stevie (Emily Hampshire) and Johnny (Eugene Levy).

Moira (Catherine O'Hara), who previously served as officiant over one of Pat Sajak's weddings, stepped up to the plate for her son. Ronnie (Karen Robinson) secured flowers. The Jazzagals came together for music. Roland (Chris Elliot) secured the town hall for the venue. Meanwhile, Patrick arranged for David to have a massage and relax, something that was on the books before the weather-related mishaps.