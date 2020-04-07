Jake Gyllenhaal Says Heath Ledger ''Refused'' to Participate in Brokeback Mountain Oscars ''Joke''

Jake Gyllenhaal has said in the past that Brokeback Mountain, which he starred alongside the late actor Heath Ledger, is one of the movies of his he can't bring himself to watch.

"There are things you're chosen for—a quality, an essence—and [Ang Lee] did that," the 39-year-old shared in a recent interview with Another Man magazine. "And it's still a mystery to me. And something that Heath and I shared: that it was a mystery to us at the time,"

Gyllenhaal also shared that the late actor refused to present at the 2007 Academy Awards over a joke that involved their respective character's romantic relationship in the film.

"I mean, I remember they wanted to do an opening for the Academy Awards that year that was sort of joking about it," he explained. "And Heath refused. I was sort of at the time, 'Oh, okay... whatever.' I'm always like: it's all in good fun. And Heath said, 'It's not a joke to me—I don't want to make any jokes about it.'"

Gyllenhaal added, "That's the thing I loved about Heath. He would never joke. Someone wanted to make a joke about the story or whatever, he was like, 'No. This is about love. Like, that's it, man. Like, no.'"

The two starred in the 2005 film alongside Michelle Williamsand Anne Hathaway.