Here's What Happened When Jennifer Aniston Watched Ex John Mayer's Instagram Live

Can't a girl just watch an Instagram Live in peace?

With many Americans having a bit more extra free time as they stay at home and follow social distancing, some have found themselves watching a few more Instagram Lives. Jennifer Aniston is no exception!

Over the weekend, the Friends star came across ex-boyfriend John Mayer's account and decided to watch a portion.

For those wondering how we know such information, you can thank the handy dandy Internet. While John was speaking to his followers, some fans noticed Jennifer's verified account pop up in the comments section. As for what she wrote, Jennifer chose three joy emoji's.

While we're trying to figure out what she was referring to, some watchers shared that John discussed a variety of topics during his Instagram Live including his fond memories of the late Bill Withers.

"Whether he was speaking to you or speaking to an interviewer 15 years ago, 14, 13 years ago, everything he said is useful," John reportedly shared during his chat. "Four percent of the things that I say are useful. 100 percent of the things he said were useful."