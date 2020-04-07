Queen Elizabeth II Pays Tribute to Healthcare Professionals on World Health Day

It's never been a more important time to celebrate healthcare workers.

As doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals bravely fight on the front lines of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday marks World Health Day, an annual day devoted to global health awareness. With many around the world more aware than ever before of the sacrifices healthcare workers make and the danger they face in their line of work, it is all the more fitting this day has come amidst the pandemic.

While her country fights the virus, Queen Elizabeth II issues a statement of gratitude to all those people helping to battle the infectious disease.

"On the occasion of World Health Day, I want to thank all those working in the healthcare profession for your selfless commitment and diligence as you undertake vitally important roles to protect and improve the health and well-being of people across the Commonwealth, and around the world," she said in written remarks.

"In testing times, we often observe that the best of the human spirit comes to the fore; the dedication to service of countless nurses, midwives and other health workers, in the these most challenging of circumstances, is an example to us all. My family and I send our enduring appreciation and good wishes," she concluded before signing off, "Elizabeth R."