Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce Archewell: All the Details On Their Next Endeavor

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are starting the next chapter in their lives by announcing the launch of their new organization Archewell.

On Monday afternoon, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they are creating a non-profit titled Archewell after having to ditch their Sussex Royal brand. They told The Telegraph they intend to "do something of meaning, to do something that matters" with their new organization.

E! News can confirm the couple trademarked the name for multiple purposes, including clothing and audiobooks.

As for the inspiration behind their new brand's name, it's clear their son Archie Harrison's moniker played a large role. "Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche'—the Greek word meaning ‘source of action'. We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name," Meghan and Harry explained to the publication. "Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon."