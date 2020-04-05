LL Cool J, Thomas Rhett and Others Perform at Richard Weitz's Star-Studded Zoom Party

While you're Zooming with your family while social distancing, many celebs may also be doing the same with their famous friends, and one Hollywood agent has turned his star-studded gatherings into concerts chock-full of nostalgia.

In recent days, WWE partner Richard Weitz has been hosting virtual parties with musical sessions with a slew of celebrities as they all hunker down at their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a recent one, LL Cool J, Thomas Rhett, Billy Ray Cyrus, Liam Payne, Broadway singer Adam Pascal and '80s pop singer-turned-'00s viral prank sensation Rick Astley gave performances.

LL Cool J performed his 1987 rap song "I Need Love."

"To everybody who is dealing with the coronavirus, all the families," he said. "You stick together, stay close, stay tight."

Payne performed a cover of Sam Smith's "How Do You Sleep." Before he launched into song, Weitz's 17-year-old daughter Demi exclaimed, "Not gonna lie, I'm fangirling right now!"

Thomas Rhett performed his uplifting ballad "Be a Light." Cyrus performed his 1992 breakout single "Achy Breaky Heart." Pascal performed "525,600 Minutes" from the '90s musical Rent, which launched his career. Astley gave acoustic performances of his viral song, "Never Gonna Give You Up" and his other big hit single, "Together Forever."