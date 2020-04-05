Biggest Loser's Erica Lugo Has Surprise ''Zoom Wedding'' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Wedding bells!

Biggest Loser trainer, Erica Lugo, is feeling that newlywed bliss after getting married to her longtime love, Danny McGeady.

On Saturday afternoon, the couple surprised their closest friends and family members with their wedding, which happened over a Zoom call.

While this wasn't part of their original plans, they had to get creative due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

"Hey everyone. So I'm out of my 'wedding dress' but we got married today," the trainer shared on Instagram Stories, with a huge smile on her face. "We surprised all of our friends and family on a Zoom call... [They] thought the kids were putting on a school play, our friends thought we would drink together on a Saturday night and we surprised everyone with a wedding."

Erica noted that she and Danny took the necessary precautions on their big day by having their witnesses stand "10 feet away."