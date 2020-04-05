Prince Harry Won't Apply for U.S. Citizenship or a Green Card "Anytime Soon"

Prince Harry will not be taking that oath of American citizenship, despite speculation that he would apply following his recent move with Meghan Markle and son Archie Harrison to Los Angeles.

The three recently left Canada, where they had been living for several months, and relocated to a large home in the Duchess of Sussex's California hometown just ahead of the couple's royal exit, which was made official last week.

"Harry is not applying for a Green Card or dual citizenship anytime soon, which will come as a surprise to many because that is what most people assumed he'd do on moving to the U.S.," a source told E! News.

The Sunday Times, which originally reported the news, said that an application for U.S. citizenship would require Harry to renounce his titles and would also expose him to U.S. taxation on his earnings worldwide, adding that it is unknown if he entered the country under the 90-day visa waiver program that is available to most Britons, or if he obtained a diplomatic or other special visa.