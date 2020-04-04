Miley Cyrus Names Her Favorite "Old" Hit and the Answer May Surprise You

Miley Cyrus will always be Miley; The singer says she has not really changed over the past decade...and still can't be tamed.

While practicing physical distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 27-year-old video chatted with Jimmy Fallon and answered some Twitter questions from fans. One asked what is her favorite "old song."

"I was heading to Australia when the kind of seriousness of COVID-19, they started kind of, you know, shutting off international travel and telling us it wasn't safe to fly, but I was on my way to Australia and I was about to do a show for bushfire relief, and I don't have new music out, so I really, like, dug into the archive," Cyrus said in the video, posted on YouTube on Friday. "I went back into the old stuff, and I started thinking, like, '7 Things' and 'See You Again' and 'Who Owns My Heart' and 'Can't Be Tamed.' And then I realized that, like, I think the idea that I've changed, it's really far off. I actually haven't changed at all."

"I was totally warning people. You know, my first song, 'Can't Be Tamed,' is like, 'I wanna fly / I wanna drive / I wanna go.' You know? And I think that I still really relate to songs like that. It said, 'I wanna be a part of something that I don't know / and if you try to hold me back, I'm bound to explode / By now, you should know / that I can't be tamed.' So I was already telling y'all that...something was about to happen and that I wasn't Hannah Montana. So I still relate to those songs a lot, so I really love that record that I made, 'Can't Be Tamed.' That's one of my favorite songs."