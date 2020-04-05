How Country Music Singers Are Spending Their Time During Self-Quarantine

There's nothing like the healing power of music.

Country music's biggest stars are joining the masses in practicing social distancing and staying at home in response to the Coronavirus. At the same time, many are lending their voices to the ACM Presents: Our Country music special, which will air tonight on CBS.

Gayle King is set to host the two-hour telecast filled with at-home acoustic performances and intimate conversations with country's favorite voices. The show's lineup features musical acts by Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani and many more. Viewers can also tune in to the pre-show at 7PM ET/6PM CT on ACM's Facebook page, Amazon Music and Twitch for performances by Lauren Alaina, Ingrid Andress, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce and more.

Ahead of tonight's show, Carly along with Russell Dickerson, Cole Swindell and the band Gone West updated fans on their lives as they continue to self-quarantine.