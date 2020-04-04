Don't Worry, These TV Shows Have Already Been Renewed (Or Canceled!)

TV is in a weird state right now. Many TV shows, specifically broadcast series, shut down production as coronavirus spread around the world.

Shows such as The Resident, New Amsterdam, Grey's Anatomy and Empire are ending their seasons early and not resuming production when deemed safe and the coronavirus curve is flattened. Shows like This Is Us, The Real Housewives of New York City, Schitt's Creek and many streaming shows have already completed production and have either completed runs, are nearing completion or just premiering.

However, many of your favorite shows have already been renewed for the 2020-2021 TV season. It's safe to say TV isn't going anywhere.