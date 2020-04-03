These Services Deliver Wine & Spirits Straight to Your Doorstep

  • By
    &

by Carolin Lehmann | Fri., Apr. 3, 2020 3:33 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
EComm: wine/booze delivery

Getty Images

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

One of the best perks of living in the present is that alcohol can be delivered straight to your doorstep. All it takes is a flash of your ID when the delivery person arrives and then you're ready to knock off the edge with happy hour. But who can you turn to for alcohol deliveries?

The below companies, from Postmates to Craft Beer Club, either bring booze straight to your door day-of or offer a subscription service that's super convenient. Check it out.

Read

Hello Fresh, Home Chef & More: Which Meal Kit Delivery Service Is Right for You?

Postmates

Postmates delivers booze to your door just as they do food in some cities. Download the app to get started.

EComm: wine/booze delivery, postmates
Shop @ Postmates
Doordash

Doordash also delivers alcohol in some cities. Check out the app to see if yours is one of them.

EComm: wine/booze delivery, doordash
Shop @ Doordash
Drizly

Drizly delivers beer, wine and liquor in under 60 minutes. This service is alcohol-specific, so they have lots of options.

EComm: wine/booze delivery, drizly
Shop @ Drizly
Saucey

Saucey promises to get an adult beverage to you within only 30 minutes. Check their site to find out if they're available in your city.

EComm: wine/booze delivery
Shop @ Saucey
QVC

You can order wine online at QVC. Plus, you can turn on auto-delivery to have wine sent to you on a schedule that you pick, whether that's monthly or otherwise.

EComm: wine/booze delivery, QVC wine shop
Shop @ QVC
Cellars Wine Club

You can also sign up for a wine club. Cellars Wine Club offers one-time, monthly or quarterly deliveries, plus you can quit at any time as long as you tell them by the 7th of the month.

EComm: wine/booze delivery, cellars
Shop @ Cellars Wine Club
Craft Beer Club

If you're more of a beer drinker, sign up for a craft beer club. This one offers monthly, every-other-month or quarterly deliveries.

EComm: wine/booze delivery, craft beer club
Shop @ Craft Beer Club
Winc

Winc tailors four wine bottles to your preferences every month so that you have the perfect bottle ready to go every week. Don't worry: You can skip a month or cancel anytime. 

EComm: wine/booze delivery, winc
Shop @ Winc
Nakedwines.com

Save up to 60% on your wine by ordering from Nakedwines.com. On the site, you can purchase wines from independent winemakers, supporting their small businesses and saving you money.

EComm: wine/booze delivery, nakedwines.com
Shop @ Nakedwines.com
Amazon Fresh

Amazon Fresh delivers groceries to your door, including alcohol. It doesn't get easier than that!

EComm: wine/booze delivery, amazon
Shop @ Amazon Fresh

Want to live your best life at home? Check out these items that help you get your coffeehouse fix at home and these essentials for the perfect DIY manicure.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Home , Food , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Work From Home , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.