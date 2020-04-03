Kaley Cuoco's $4 Million Home Will Give You Some Serious Design Inspo

Kaley Cuoco is saying goodbye to her Tarzana home now that she and husband Karl Cook are finally living together.

The actress sold her nearly 8,000 sq. ft. home in Tarzana, Calif. for $3.95 million, $1.5 million less than she paid for it back in 2014. According to the listing, the Big Bang Theory star had been trying to sell the estate for at least 145 days.

The buyer of the mansion will be able to enjoy six beds and 8.5 baths, all of which are immaculately decorated in a modern, yet eclectic style. In addition, the home features a library, home theater and a tech-bar room, all perfect for future gatherings with friends and family.

Those cool perks are continued outside with a fully-functional outdoor kitchen and living area. Guests can relax at the pool, the fire pit or any of the other seating areas the backyard is fully equipped with.