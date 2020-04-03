Taylor Swift Reveals the "Hilarious" Way She's Staying Connected to Her Loved Ones

When it comes to practicing physical distancing, Taylor Swift is just like many of you.

The 30-year-old singer is using technology to keep in touch with her loved ones and otherwise pass the time while remaining at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"During this time I know that a lot of my friends and I have been doing a sort of weekly family FaceTime, which is always hilarious," Swift said on the SiriusXM Hits 1 n chill "Home DJ" show on Friday. "I think it's really important that we all stay connected because, you know, isolation doesn't have to be an all encompassing thing. We may be all isolated physically but we can still keep in touch with people, we can still play games with our friends and families on our phones—that is one of the great things about modern technology."

"So I hope you guys are doing a lot of self care in terms of staying connected to the people that remind you of home, even if the situation is strange and really confusing at this moment," she added.