Selena Gomez Shares Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis

Selena Gomez is putting a name to her mental health experience.

The 27-year-old performer has been candid about her struggles with anxiety and depression, but for the first time on Friday, the star also publicly shared that she is bipolar.

While joining fellow former Disney star, Miley Cyrus, on Instagram Live for her "Bright Minded: Live" series, the songstress opened up how being more informed helped her.

When Cyrus asked Gomez what her advice is for people who are afraid to discuss mental health and where she would direct them, she responded, "Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals…McLean Hospital and I discussed that, after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar and so, when I go to know more information, it actually helps me. It doesn't scare me once I know it and I think people get scared of that."