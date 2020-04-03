The MixtapE! Presents Troye Sivan, Lindsay Lohan and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Another week down, friends. And while we begin to transition from work mode to weekend mode all while largely staying in place, thanks to the continued social distancing measures that ask everyone to stay at home amid the COVID-19 crisis, there's nothing like a good soundtrack to help us forget about the world, our responsibilities and, most importantly, our worries—even for just a few brief minutes. With that in mind, we've listened to (almost) all the new music the week has to offer and returned in hand with our picks for the best of the best. So get yourself ready to dance it out. Enjoy and, as always, stay safe.