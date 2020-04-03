Everything You Need to Have Coachella at Home

We've faced the music: Coachella has been postponed to October 9 through 18 due the Coronavirus. But we were expecting to celebrate in April! The good news is that you still can in your yard by creating a Coachella party atmosphere using must-haves like pool floats, lawn games and, of course, music.

Shop the essentials for hosting "Coachella" at home below, and then hit the festival in October.

Frankies Bikinis Twenty Five Top and Ryan Bottom in Funfetti

You don't need Coachella's pool parties to rock this pretty pastel bikini. Wear it to the pool in your yard instead. Its simple top has a scoop neck and back while its bottoms have a sexy cheeky fit.

E-Comm: Everything You Need to Have Coachella at Home
$95 (top) Frankies $90 (bottom) Frankies
Tidal

Music is the most essential part of hosting Coachella at home. Play this year's lineup using music streaming service Tidal. It hosts 60 million tracks and 250,000 videos for you to enjoy.

E-Comm: Everything You Need to Have Coachella at Home
$10 Tidal
Lou Top and California High Leg Bottom

How cute is this bikini from Vitamin A? We love its green hue and floral print. The bottoms are cheeky but not too revealing, so you won't be fidgeting.

E-Comm: Everything You Need to Have Coachella at Home
$114 (top) Vitamin A $110 (bottom) Vitamin A
Minnidip Pool: That's Banana Leaves

If you don't already have a pool, buy one! Well, one to dip your toes in at least. This banana leaf print pool will make a splash in your yard.

E-Comm: Everything You Need to Have Coachella at Home
$43 Target
Levi's 501 Short

You can't hit "Coachella" without a pair of classic cut-off shorts. And you can't go wrong with this mid-wash pair from Levi's.

E-Comm: Everything You Need to Have Coachella at Home
$70 Revolve
Beach Please! Jumbo Heart Innertube in Glitterbomb Pink

You need this pink, heart-shaped pool float that's filled with glitter to really get the party going. Just plop it in your backyard pool and chill the afternoon away.

E-Comm: Everything You Need to Have Coachella at Home
$30 Ban.do
Bali Body BB Cream SPF 15

You'll want to protect your face from the sun and even out your complexion using this BB cream that comes in two shades: natural and tan. It combines the benefits of foundation, sunscreen, anti- ageing cream and moisturizer.

E-Comm: Everything You Need to Have Coachella at Home
$30 Ulta
Drink Floaties in Pina Colada

Sure, you need to float in the pool, but your drinks do too. This drinks set comes with a pineapple-shaped floatie and cherry-shaped floatie, plus matching cups with straws. 

E-Comm: Everything You Need to Have Coachella at Home
$18 Ban.do
Coral Coast Lennox Iron Wood Burning Fire Pit

Invest in a fire pit for your yard to take the party into nighttime. This cast iron option has a cool design. 

E-Comm: Everything You Need to Have Coachella at Home
$150 Walmart
Funboy Clear Rainbow Chaise Lounger Pool Float

If you're looking to really get comfortable in the pool, you need this floating chaise lounge. It has a topical ombré look that's very cheerful.

E-Comm: Everything You Need to Have Coachella at Home
$79 Nordstrom
Artisan’s Anvil Copper Pitcher With Copper Handle

Don't forget a pitcher to serve cocktails in! This special one is made of pure copper and thankfully has a tarnish-resistant coating.

E-Comm: Everything You Need to Have Coachella at Home
$55 Amazon
ASAP Cornhole Beanbag Toss Game

You can't go wrong with a rousing game of cornhole, and this set-up even has a cool colorful surface. You need this game for your yard.

E-Comm: Everything You Need to Have Coachella at Home
$45 Stein Mart

