Is This the End of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Lisa and Usman?

Looks like there's trouble in Lisa and Usman's Nigerian paradise? In the above exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, April 5 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, the couple are in a heated battle of words.

Even before meeting, the engaged couple had issues over how Lisa reacted to Usman, who goes by the name of Sojaboy when he's on stage performing, and all the attention he gets from female fans. Now together, Lisa has made it no secret that she's not impressed with the living conditions she finds herself in while visiting Nigeria.

"You know, anything I do is not enough," Usman tells Lisa in the exclusive sneak peek above. "And I'm kind of tired of that."